LIVE News Updates: 304 arrested after protests over Prophet remark in UP
A total of 304 accused arrested, in the wake of protests in UP on June 10; 91 from Prayagraj, 71 from Saharanpur, 51 from Hathras, 34 from Moradabad, 15 from Ferozabad, & 34 from Ambedkarnagar; 13 FIR
12 Jun 2022, 11:01 AM
304 arrested after protests over Prophet remark in UP
Uttar Pradesh | A total of 304 accused arrested till 8 am today, in the wake of protests in the state on June 10; 91 from Prayagraj, 71 from Saharanpur, 51 from Hathras, 34 from Moradabad, 15 from Ferozabad, & 34 from Ambedkarnagar; 13 FIRs: ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar (ANI)
Most Popular