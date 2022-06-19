LIVE News Updates: Patna-Delhi SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing after wing catches fire
A SpiceJet aircraft with 185 flyers made an emergency landing at Patna airport after its left wing caught fire. All 185 passengers are reportedly safe
19 Jun 2022, 1:55 PM
19 Jun 2022, 11:35 AM
Police, Rapid Action Force deployed at Jantar Mantar ahead of Congress' 'Satyagrah' protest
Delhi | Police and Rapid Action Force personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar ahead of the 'Satyagrah' protest of the Congress party against the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for enrolment in the Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)
19 Jun 2022, 10:03 AM
India reports 12,899 new COVID19 infections, 15 deaths
COVID19 | India reports 12,899 fresh infections & 15 deaths today; Active cases rise to 72,474. (ANI)
