LIVE News Updates: Blast, suspected to be lightning strike reported in Jammu, investigation underway
Jammu | "Suspected blast" reported by villagers in open agricultural land in Lalian village, Bishnah. Suspecting it to be a lightning strike or a meteorite; Investigation is underway, say police
24 Apr 2022, 9:34 AM
Jammu | "Suspected blast" reported by villagers in open agricultural land in Lalian village, Bishnah
Suspecting it to be a lightning strike or a meteorite; Investigation is underway, say police.
