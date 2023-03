LS: Tewari moves adjournment notice to discuss freedom of speech to MPs

"Essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution. Article 105 of the Constitution of India deals with the powers and privileges of the Houses of Parliament and of the members and committees thereof. Article 105(1) categorically lays down that ..'there shall be freedom of speech in Parliament', subject, of course, to the Constitutional text and rules made by Parliament itself," Tewari's notice states.



"A necessary corollary of Article 105(1) is that such Rules must facilitate the specific right of expression granted to members of Parliament. It is this

unfettered right to free expression in Parliament which forms the bedrock of democratic discussion and deliberation.



"Of late, there have been public discussions involving eminent constitutional functionaries about the contours of the right to free expression of Members of Parliament guaranteed under the Constitution."