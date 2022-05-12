Madhya Pradesh: Journalist found hanging at his house in Indore

The police were subsequently alerted and the door of the house was broken down to recover the body, which was sent for post-mortem, Doodhi said.



Prima facie, it appears that Tiwari hanged himself, but no suicide note was recovered from the spot, he said, adding that the police were probing all angles.



Tiwari, who had worked with different news channels, had posted a news item five days ago on Facebook about alleged corruption, in which some personnel of Lasudia police station are involved.