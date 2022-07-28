Madhya Pradesh lost most tigers in 10 years, but yet to get Special Tiger Protection Force

We have not left our tiger reserves unattended even if we do not have an STPF. I do not think we lack anything. The absence of an STPF has not affected our tiger protection efforts at all," he said.



"The decision to have an STPF has to be taken at the state government level," he said when asked about the factors impeding the formation of the force.



The state chief wildlife warden said Madhya Pradesh had a large number of tigers and the number of tiger deaths was also proportional.



"Most of the deaths are due to natural causes -- infighting, diseases and old age. There has been no significant rise in unnatural deaths. Every tiger death is being reported as per the protocol laid down by the NTCA. We are not hiding anything," he said.



Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh have got almost an equal number of tigers according to the 2018 census, yet the former has recorded just 150 deaths since 2012.



"I cannot explain why Karnataka has recorded fewer tiger deaths than Madhya Pradesh," Chauhan said.



According to the NTCA, Maharashtra has recorded 183 tiger deaths, followed by Karnataka (150), Uttarakhand (96), Assam (72), Tamil Nadu (66), Uttar Pradesh (56) and Kerala (55).



Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh saw 25, 17, 13, 11 and 11 tiger deaths, respectively.