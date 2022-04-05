Maha govt sets up SIT to probe corruption charges against ED

Hitting back hard, the Maharashtra government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of corruption levelled against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said in Mumbai on Tuesday.



The development comes nearly two months after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President & Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on February 28, levelling serious charges against the ED and accusing the central agency of running an 'extortion racket' in Mumbai.



"We have set up an SIT to probe these allegations... It is headed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CoP) Viresh Prabhu. We will give them whatever time period required for its investigations," said Walse-Patil.