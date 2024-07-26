Maharashtra: 8 crew members rescued from adrift tugboat off Alibag coast

Eight of the 14 crew members from a tugboat that went adrift in the Arabian Sea off Maharashtra’s Alibag coast have been rescued so far, a police official said on Friday, 26 July.

The rescue operation of the crew from the small carrier operated by JSW Group was launched with the help of the Coast Guard, he said.

A chopper of the Coast Guard has been engaged in the operation, which was started around 9 am and eight crew members of the tugboat have been rescued so far, said Somnath Gharge, Raigad Superintendent of Police.

The remaining six crew members are also being evacuated, he said.

The Coast Guard chopper picked up the eight crew members from the tugboat and dropped them at Alibag beach, he said, adding that all the crew members were safe.