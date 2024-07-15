Maharashtra: GR issued to set up corporation for facilities to Vitthal devotees

Days ahead of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’, the Maharashtra government has decided to establish a corporation to provide facilities to 'warkaris' (followers of Lord Vitthal) and ‘kirtankars’, the pilgrims who sing religious chants.

The social justice department on Sunday, 14 July released a government resolution (GR) about the decision to establish the 'Mukhyamantri Warkari Mahamandal', the headquarters of which will be based in Pandharpur, famous for the much revered Vitthal-Rukmini temple, in Solapur district.

This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi will be celebrated on 17 July.

Every year, lakhs of warkaris from all sections of society, including peasants, labourers and farmers, undertake 'wari (pilgrimage on foot) to Pandharpur, which is a centuries-old tradition.

According to the GR, the number of “dindis” (procession of people) has increased with time and the micro-planning for “wari management” has gained importance.

“With this in view, the concept of forming the Warkari Mahamandal was proposed before the state cabinet and the decision to establish Mukhyamantri Warkari Mahamandal was taken in a meeting on 11th July 2024,” it said.