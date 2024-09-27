Maharashtra polls: Prevent inflow of illicit liquor, ECI tells excise officials

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Friday pulled up Maharashtra excise officials and directed them to stop the flow of illicit liquor into the state from neighbouring areas ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, sources said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) team — including the CEC and election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu — is in Maharashtra to review preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly polls. The term of the current state Assembly ends on 26 November.

The CEC asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to keep a strict eye on the interstate movement of drugs, and wondered how narcotics were still available.