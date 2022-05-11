Man burns wife alive, then self-immolates over suspicion of extra-marital affair

Police have sought call data records from the telecom service providers of the deceased couple for further investigation.



The complaint filed by the Taluka Development Officer Hardipsinh Gharia, said: "On Tuesday at around 3.30 p.m., Amit Patel entered the office with a bottle. Seeing her husband approaching, Mayurika, a computer operator with the MGNREGA wing, tried to run out of the office, but Amit caught her, poured some inflammable over her and then lit her.



"Another staffer, Kinjal Chaudhary tried to intervene, but she was pushed away by Amit. Afterwards, Amit poured the inflammable on himself also and self-immolated. Shocked at the happenings, the office staff tried to douse the blaze with a fire extinguisher, but it was too late. A doctor with the Emergency Medical Service ambulance declared the couple dead."



Gharia told IANS that the whole incident took place within minutes, adding that he had no information about any dispute between the couple and Amit had never ever visited the office or quarreled with her during work hours.