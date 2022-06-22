Man gets 1-year jail for carrying gas cylinder in train

A local court in Moradabad has awarded one-year imprisonment to a man for carrying a gas cylinder on a train in 2006.

The court said, "The act of the accused could have endangered the lives of many co-passengers."

Judge Vinay Jaiswal of the railway magistrate court passed the order.

The accused, Sheru Singh, was caught carrying the cylinder by railway police force (RPF) at Gajraula railway station in Amroha.