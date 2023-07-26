Manipur mob torches 2 buses used by security forces; no casualty

Two buses used by security forces to transport personnel were set on fire by a mob in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, officials said on Wednesday.

No casualty was reported.

The incident occurred at Sapormeina when the buses were coming from Dimapur on Tuesday evening.

A group of people belonging to one of the warring communities stopped the buses bearing Manipur registration numbers at Sapormeina and insisted that they would check if any member of the other community were on board, officials said.