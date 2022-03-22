Manish Tewari accuses Centre of misusing ED

Senior Congress MP Manish Tewari has once again accused the Centre of allegedly misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the garb of raids.



Taking to Twitter, he said: "A snippet from my Parliamentary Question on Raids conducted by ED tells an eloquent story of misuse of PMLA. Out of 943 Prosecution Complaints filed only 23 Convictions. During 2004-14, 112 Searches, 2014- 2022, 2974 searches, Says it all."