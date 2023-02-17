Massive fire in Assam's Jorhat brought under control, over 200 shops gutted

There has been no report of any casualty as all shops were closed with owners and staff having left for their homes, a police officer said.



The shops that were damaged mostly sold grocery items and clothes, he said.



Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan has reached the spot, and assessment of losses will be made during the day, the officer added.



This is the second such incident in Jorhat in two months. A major fire in December had gutted several shops in Marwari Patty area.