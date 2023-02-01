Mekedatu project: Curfew clamped as farmers gear up for ground breaking ceremony condemning delay

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the surrounding areas of Mekedatu Sangama near Kanakapura town as the farmers gear up to perform the ground breaking ceremony themselves condemning the delay in implementation of the Mekedatu project.



Various farmers' organisations and associations, parties have come together to stage a protest in Kanakapura Town in Ramnagar district and later reach Mekedatu Sangama to perform a ground breaking ceremony.



The organisations, Kasturi Karnataka Janapara Vedike, Nava Nirmana Vedike, KRS party and others have come together to perform the ground breaking ceremony for the Mekedatu project to stage their protest.