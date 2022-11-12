Meta plans to shut down Portal, smartwatches projects

Meta has planned to shut down its video calling smart display 'Portal' and its two unreleased smartwatches projects, as the company eliminated 11,000 jobs.

The Meta executives announced at an internet meeting that the company has planned to kill both Portal and the wearables, reports The Verge.

The tech giant has also dropped its plans to offer Portal video calling hardware to other businesses, as well as the other two smartwatches that were in the early and intermediate stages of development.