Migrant labourer shot dead, another injured in J-K's Budgam

It said the spate of killings continues unabated and demonstrates the utter failure of the government to stem the violence, despite heavy deployment of security forces.







We express serious concern over a situation moving fast towards a crisis wherein no citizen can be considered safe, the party said.







NC vice-president Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack. Second tweet today to condole the targeted killing of another non-local. Dilkhush, who was here from Bihar to earn a living, was shot & killed earlier this evening. While condemning this killing in the strongest possible terms I send my condolences to his family, he wrote on Twitter.



Peoples Conference said the cycle of death must end.







Unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of a non-local worker of Dilkhush from Bihar who was working as a labourer at a brick kiln. We pray for his eternal peace & may Allah give strength to his family in this hour of grief! The cycle of death must end! the party said in a tweet.







JKAP President @AltafBukhari01 condemned the killing of a non-local labourer in Magray Pora #Chadoora. He said, Yet another civilian killing! This is heart-wrenching. How long will the unabated #killing spree continue? Words fall short to express #grief over such tragic deaths (sic), Apni Party wrote on Twitter.