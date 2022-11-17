Mining lease case: Allegations against me baseless, says Soren before leaving for ED office

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said allegations leveled against him in a mining lease case was baseless as he left for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ranchi, where he is set to face questioning in connection with the matter.

Addressing media persons, the CM claimed that he was a victim of a conspiracy by the opposition.

"The agency should level allegations only after a detailed investigation into the matter," he said.