Missing UP youth returns home after 10 years

According to police, Ganga Sahai Baheliya, the father of the missing youth, on the order of the court, had filed a case of kidnapping of his son Brajpal against his neighbour Anil Pal and his father Veere Pal and other aides, Rajkumar, Jaiveer, Shishram and Nanhe Lal, all natives of the village itself.



In his complaint, Baheliya alleged that the said people were having enmity with him over a piece of lease land.



"Anil Pal, in connivance with other accused, took his 18-year-old son Brajpal on the pretext of getting a job on March 15, 2012. After that Brajpal could not be traced. When the then circle officer Kayamganj Ashok Kumar Rawat started the investigation, except Anil Pal and his father Veere Pal, the names of other accused were removed from the FIR.