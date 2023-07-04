Modi surname case: J’khand HC exempts Rahul Gandhi from personal appearance

The High Court of Jharkhand on Tuesday exempted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from personal appearance in a Ranchi court in the Modi surname case.

Justice SK Dwivedi also ordered that no coercive steps be taken against Gandhi.

The senior Congress leader had moved the high court challenging the Ranchi MP-MLA court order that had directed him to appear in person in a defamation case.

The case will be heard again on August 16.