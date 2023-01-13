Monitor water quality of Ganga regularly: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has directed the authorities concerned to ensure regular monitoring of the quality of the Ganga water in Kanpur and Prayagraj, in view of the ongoing Magh Mela.



Hearing a PIL relating to pollution in the river, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Ajit Kumar further directed the authorities concerned to ensure that during the Magh Mela, the waste -- either liquid or solid -- generated and collected in temporary toilets constructed in the Mela area was not discharged in the rivers Ganga and Yamuna.



"In any circumstances, there has to be a proper mechanism to collect and send the same to any of the STPs. If sewage is collected in septic tanks, it shall be ensured that it is removed at the end of Mela and not left at the banks," the court added.