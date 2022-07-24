Monkeypox case in Delhi, India's tally climbs to four

A 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel has tested positive for monkeypox virus, making it the fourth case of the disease being reported in India, the government said on Sunday.

The man had recently attended a stag party in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, official sources told PTI.

A resident of West Delhi, the man was isolated at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital here around three days ago after he showed symptoms of the disease.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, Union Health Ministry officials said.