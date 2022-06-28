Monsoon likely in Delhi by Friday: IMD

The IMD had declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala on May 29. After its onset over Kerala, the progress of monsoon has been sluggish.



The northern limit of the southwest monsoon, which is the northernmost limit up to which it has advanced on a given day, passed through Ratlam, Shivpuri, Rewa, and Churk on Tuesday.



Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into the remaining parts of Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmiri during the next 24 hours.