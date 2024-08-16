Ex-R.G. Kar principal Sandip Ghosh taken to CBI office for questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, 16 August, took Sandip Ghosh, the controversial former principal of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College Hospital, to the agency's Salt Lake office for questioning in connection with the rape and murder of a junior doctor on the hospital premises last week.

However, it is not clear yet whether Ghosh has been arrested or he has been detained for interrogation.

The development came hours after Ghosh approached the Calcutta High Court with a plea seeking police protection. However, the court directed him to file a proper petition in the matter following which it will be taken up for hearing next week.

He is currently on leave after the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday gave a clear instruction to the state health department not to appoint Ghosh, who stepped down as the principal of R.G. Kar on Monday, as the head of any medical college in the state until further orders.