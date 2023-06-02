MP with heinous allegations against him safe under PM's protective shield: Rahul Gandhi

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Daughters who brought 25 international medals -- pleading for justice on the streets! MP with 15 heinous allegations of sexual abuse in two FIRs -- safe in prime minister's 'suraksha kavach'!" The Modi government is responsible for the plight of the wrestlers, he said.

Tagging the details of the FIRs against Singh, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Read these serious allegations and tell the country why no action has been taken against the accused till now?" Congress MP Deepender Hooda also tagged a media report detailing the FIRs, saying, "Speechless! What else is left after this? How will someone's blood not boil after reading this?" "BJP trolls today, before writing against me, must think that if your sister and daughter were in place of these girls, would you have been able to tolerate this? If the accused is a BJP MP/minister, will the FIR also be registered when the Supreme Court orders?" Hooda, who has been vocal on the issue and attacking the government over it, said.

The Delhi Police on April 28 registered the two FIRs at the Connaught Place police station, including one on the basis of a complaint from the father of a minor wrestler invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act that entails a prison term of up to seven years on conviction.