Mumbai court denies bail to ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

A special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail application filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption and misuse of official position case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Deshmukh (71) had sought bail in the case as soon as the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 4 in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



Special CBI court judge S H Gwalani rejected his plea after hearing arguments from both sides. The court's detailed order is not available yet.