Mumbai operation has strengthened opposition’s resolve: Congress

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that BJP’s operation in Mumbai has strengthened the opposition resolve.

“Yesterday, when the BJP washing Machine restarted in Mumbai with its Income Tax, CBI, ED (ICE) detergent, BJP-inspired obituaries on Opposition unity were being planted. The obit writers will be disappointed,” Ramesh said.

He said that the next meeting of the opposition parties -- which met in Patna on June 23 -- will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. “If anything the Mumbai operations have strengthened opposition’s resolve,” Ramesh said.

His remarks came after Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal announced that second meeting of opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.