Mumbai's main water pipelines burst, half the city to suffer water cuts

Consequently, the BMC will impose a 15 percent water cut in almost half of the city, comprising most parts of south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs for 48 hours starting from 10 p.m. on March 27 till 10 p.m. on March 29.



The areas that will be hit are the BMC's Wards T (Mulund east-west), S (Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli east), N (Vikhroli west, Ghatkopar east-west, L (Kurla east), M East/West - Entire region, in the eastern suburbs.



In south Mumbai, entire A, B, E, F-North and F-South, shall experience the 15 per cent water cut including the posh residential, business, trading, commercial hubs and important administration offices of the state and Central government located in different areas.



The BMC Disaster Control has appealed to all people to use water sparingly for the next couple of days and cooperate with the civic authorities.