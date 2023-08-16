Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) has shut down $100 million worth promoted accounts ad business on its platform, and will not allow advertisers to promote their accounts within the platform's timeline to attract new followers, reports said on Tuesday.

According to an email to advertising clients seen by Axios, the company said it planned to start "depreciating the Followers objective" ad unit “beginning as soon as last Friday”.

The change "comes as part of a larger effort to optimise the X experience by prioritising content formats."

Promoted accounts or "Follower Objective" ads generate more than $100 million annually in global revenue for X, the report informed.