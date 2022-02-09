MVA allies will continue to rule Maharashtra, will also dislodge BJP from Centre: NCP

The three parties formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra following the 2019 Assembly polls, after the Shiv Sena snapped ties with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.



Backing Raut, Malik said what the Sena leader said is true and NCP leaders are also being targeted.



But, it is their (of the BJP) illusion that we will get scared. No matter how much they try, the (state) government will complete five years. This government will run for 25 years. We will be in power in the state, and we will also attain power at the Centre, Malik claimed.



The NCP leader also charged former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with being behind the actions taken by central agencies against the BJP's opponents.