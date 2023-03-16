Naatu Naatu Behind The Scenes At The Oscars

Did you spot Lauren Gottlieb Deepika at the Naatu naatu live performance for the Oscars? Gottlieb had taken to the social-media platform to announce, “SPECIAL NEWS!!! I'm performing on Naatu Naatu at the OSCARS!!!!!! I'm beyond excited to perform on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!"

But it was the Ramcharan, NTR Jr lookalikes who took the stage by storm.

The original plan was to get Ramcharan and NTR Jr to perform live at the Oscars.