NCP MLA joins Congress in Meghalaya

In the run up to the February 27 Assembly elections, shifting of loyalty of MLAs continued in Meghalaya with lone Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator on Monday quitting the Assembly and the party before joining opposition Congress.



So far, 19 Meghalaya MLAs have resigned from the Assembly and their respective parties and joined different other parties in around two months.



NCP MLA Saleng Sangma, a senior politician in northeastern state, has submitted his resignation letter to Commissioner and Secretary of Meghalaya Assembly Andrew Simons.