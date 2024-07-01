NEET-UG: SC to hear after two weeks plea alleging OMR sheet manipulation

The Supreme Court on Monday, 1 June, posted for hearing after two weeks a plea alleging OMR sheet manipulation in the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024.

The plea came up for hearing before a vacation bench of Justice CT Ravikumar and justice Manoj Misra.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner, who had taken the medical entrance exam, alleged that his OMR sheet was swapped.

The bench told the counsel that the petitioner was seeking permission to appear in the retest that was held on 23 June.

"The exam (re-test) is over on 23 June," the bench said.

The petitioner's counsel said several other petitions alleging irregularities and also seeking cancellation of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 were pending before the apex court.

The bench initially said it would list the plea for hearing next week.

"If you are fortunate, then you will have some order in the other matter," it said.

The counsel appearing for the National Testing Agency (NTA) urged the bench that the plea be listed for hearing after two weeks.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

While hearing a separate petition on 27 June, the top court had asked the NTA to apprise it of whether there was any time limit for raising grievances regarding the OMR sheets provided to the candidates who appeared in NEET-UG, 2024.