Nehru's Word: When the British Colonialists Were Spooked

As our morale grew, that of the government went down. They did not understand what was happening; it seemed that the old world they knew in India was toppling down. There was a new aggressive spirit abroad and self-reliance and fearlessness, and the great prop of British rule in India, prestige, was visibly wilting. Repression in a small way only strengthened the movement, and the government hesitated for long before it would take action against the big leaders. It did not know what the consequences might be. Was the Indian Army reliable? Would the police carry out orders? As Lord Reading, the Viceroy, said in December 1921, they were “puzzled and perplexed ”.

An interesting circular was sent confidentially by the UP government to its district officers in the summer of 1921. This circular, which was published later in a newspaper, stated with sorrow that the “initiative” was always with the “enemy”, meaning the Congress, and this was an unfortunate state of affairs. Various methods were then suggested to regain the initiative, among them being the starting of those ludicrous bodies, the ‘Aman Sabhas’. It was believed that this particular method of combating non-cooperation was adopted at the suggestion of the liberal ministers.