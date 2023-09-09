New mandate requires prior notice for protest memorandum submissions in Gujarat's Jamnagar

The prohibitory orders stipulate that prior approval must be sought for visits to offices such as the district collector's office, police superintendent's office, and other district-level government facilities when submitting memorandums or making representations on various issues. These measures are intended to streamline the process and maintain order during such activities.

Furthermore, the new regulations specify that no rallies or marches will be permitted within the premises of government offices. Any slogans or chants associated with the protest must conclude at the main entrance of the government facility. Additionally, protesters are required to ensure that their activities do not obstruct traffic flow on nearby roads.