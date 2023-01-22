NIA team in Jammu to probe three blasts

A day after three blasts took place in Jammu's Bajalta area in which ten persons, including a police constable sustained injuries, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the site on Sunday.



The case as of now is being investigated by the local police, but there are possibilities that it could be transferred to the NIA.



The probe has suggested that it was done by cross border terrorists. The role of Pakistan-based handlers was being looked into.