Nitish Kumar assaulted by deranged man on the outskirts of Patna

Kumar was in Bakhtiyarpur as part of a public outreach programme which has led him to tour areas falling under the now abolished Lok Sabha constituency of Barh, which he had represented a number of times.



Incidentally, the chief minister, whose roots lay in adjoining Nalanda district, was born and brought up in Bakhtiyarpur where his father was a freedom fighter and a successful Ayurveda physician.



At the time of the incident, the CCTV footage of which has gone viral on social media, Kumar was paying floral tributes to Pandit Sheelbhadra Yaji, a legendary freedom fighter and a former Rajya Sabha member who was known to be a close associate of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.



In the footage, Kumar can be seen bending forward to place flowers at the feet of the life-size statue when the attacker climbs up a few steps briskly and strikes a blow from behind before being caught by alert security personnel.