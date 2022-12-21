No breakthrough likely in Naga peace talks before next year's Assembly polls

A top government source said that no breakthrough is likely to be achieved in the ongoing Naga peace talks before the Assembly elections next year.



"Naga negotiators have returned to Kohima from New Delhi without any breakthrough and the talks are likely to resume only after the festive season (Christmas)," the source told IANS on condition of anonymity.



He said the Nagaland government has already told the Naga groups and all the stakeholders that if a solution is not reached before the elections, the state government should not be blamed as it is only the facilitator and the ball is in the Central government's court.