No need to worry, prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again: Delhi CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus that is causing a surge in cases in many countries has not been detected in Delhi so far and added his government is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the dominant sub-variant in Delhi is XBB that has been detected in 92 per cent of the samples till now.

Kejriwal had convened a meeting at his residence on the Covid situation amid a surge in cases in many countries.