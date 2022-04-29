No relief from heatwave conditions, mercury likely to touch 44 degree Celsius in Delhi

The relative humidity in the city was recorded at 28 per cent at 8.30 am, the weather office said.



For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.



As a blistering heatwave is sweeping through vast swathes of the country, Delhi saw the hottest April day in 12 years at 43.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.