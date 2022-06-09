No respite from scorching heat in city

Delhi witnessed a warm Thursday morning with the minimum temperature being recorded at 28 degrees Celsius even as the weather office predicted that heatwave conditons will persist during the day.



The weather office said that city residents are likely to get respite from the heatwave towards the weekend.



The city is likely to witness a heatwave on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 44 degrees Celsius, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.