No rule of law under Modi, country being run as dictatorship, says Kharge

Congress president and leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that there is no rule of law under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Addressing a press conference at Vijay Chowk outside Parliament, soon after both Houses were adjourned over protests related to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London, Kharge said, "There is no rule of law and democracy under Modi ji. They are running the country like a dictatorship, and then they talk about democracy."



He added that those "crushing and destroying democracy" are talking of saving it.