No vision in president's address to Parliament: Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, 1 June, said there was no vision or direction in the president's address to Parliament and attacked the ruling party for only giving slogans and not doing development works.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said the president's speech has "ignored" the challenges faced by the country and has tried to hide the government's failure.

He said there was no mention about the poor, Dalits and minorities in the president's address.