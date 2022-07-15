Northeast India is under intense heat, temperatures above normal in many cities

After heavy downpour, floods and landslides that battered Northeast India for the last two months, almost the whole region is now reeling under heat, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature has been recorded a few degrees above normal in different cities of Assam and the nearby states on Thursday.

Silchar, the second populous city of Assam, witnessed the highest temperature on Thursday in the entire region. The temperature was recorded at 39.6 degree Celsius, which is the second all-time highest temperature for this town.

Assam's capital city Guwahati also witnessed a soaring temperature at 38.1 degree Celsius.

Severe heat has thrown millions of lives out of gear in Northeastern states. The IMD said that there may not be any respite from intense heat in the next 48 hours.

The IMD officials have asked people to take precautions as temperatures are set to remain high for a few days.

The temperature was above normal in the states of Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

Itanagar recorded a temperature at 38.1 degree Celsius, while in Agartala it was 37.1 degree Celsius.