The Adani Saga: Nothing unparliamentary in what Rahul said on the Adani-Modi link, says Kharge

Meanwhile, Dubey said that "Without giving any notice to Lok Sabha Speaker, you can't raise such allegations against our prime minister. In the notice, we have asked Rahul Gandhi to show proof to the Speaker by February 15 that can prove his claims, or he must apologise in Parliament or else he will lose his Lok Sabha seat".



The Congress MP had questioned Modi's links with Adani, while pointing out at the businessman's sudden rise in fortune after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014.



Gandhi had also accused the prime minister of crony capitalism.



According to Lok Sabha secretariat sources, the breach of privilege notice has sought a response from the Congress leader for making "misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary, and incriminatory statements" during a discussion on the president's address in Lok Sabha on February 7.