Now, Tejashwi Yadav faces criminal defamation complaint for calling Gujaratis 'thugs'

A criminal defamation complaint was filed against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in a court in Ahmedabad on Wednesday over his alleged remark suggesting "only Gujaratis can be thugs in the current situation".

The complaint was filed against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader by social worker and businessman Haresh Mehta, 63, under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500 (dealing with criminal defamation) in the court of additional metropolitan magistrate DJ Parmar.

"We submitted the complaint along with proof in form of a pen drive containing the statement. The court has accepted the complaint and will verify it on May 1," Mehta's lawyer P R Patel said.