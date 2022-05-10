Obscene dance at religious festival in Madhya Pradesh, municipal official suspended

A video of the purported dance programme surfaced on social media showing a woman dancing to the tune of an obscene song. The pictures of state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang and Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi were seen on a banner in the background.



After the incident, Dang had written a letter to Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh demanding action against Mandsaur's chief municipal officer Nasir Ali Khan. In his letter, Dang mentioned that the programme hurt the religious sentiments of people and hence action should be taken against the responsible officials.