Odisha Train Tragedy: 35 deceased hailed from Bihar

At least 35 people from Bihar lost their lives in the triple-train accident in Odisha.



According to the Bihar Disaster Management department, apart from those killed, 50 others are among the injured, while 22 still remain missing.



While issuing the data issued on Tuesday, the Disaster Management department official said that nine of the deceased hailed from Muzaffarpur district, Madhubani- 7, Bhagalpur-4, Purnea and east Champaran-2 each, Nawada-2, West Champaran-2 , Darbhanga-2, Jamui-2, Samastipur-1, Banka-1 and one from Begusarai.