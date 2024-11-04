‘Old trick of BJP’: Akhilesh on rescheduling of UP assembly by-polls

As the Election Commission on 4 November, Monday, rescheduled the assembly by-polls from 13 November to 20 November for all nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that this is an old trick of the BJP to avoid losing elections.

'First the Milkipur by-election was postponed, now the date of by-elections for the rest of the seats has been rescheduled. The BJP was never so weak,' he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Yadav further said that if they (BJP) postpone it, they will lose even worse.